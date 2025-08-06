100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

The Most Puzzling UFO Case of the 20th Century

Season 7 Episode 6 | 14m 27s

In 1952, a terrifying creature was spotted in Flatwoods, West Virginia — a 10 feet tall creature with glowing eyes, a spade-shaped head, and cloaked in a metal skirt. Was it an alien, a Cold War experiment, or mass hysteria?

Aired: 07/02/25
Watch 5:51
Monstrum
Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?
Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, reveals an ominous twist of the marine giants.
Episode: S7 E3 | 5:51
Watch 13:37
Monstrum
The Terrifying Reign of the Beast of Gévaudan
This is the chilling true story of the Beast of Gévaudan.
Episode: S7 E5 | 13:37
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15
Watch 32:44
Monstrum
The Unspoken Rules of Slasher Movies
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!
Episode: S6 E11 | 32:44
Watch 12:47
Monstrum
Why Manticore Is a Dungeons & Dragons Legend
Is the Manticore a man-eating monster from Persian myth or simply a misidentified tiger?
Episode: S6 E10 | 12:47
