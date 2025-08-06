100 WVIA Way
Monstrum

Why Does A Ghost Whale Terrorize The Japanese Coast?

Season 7 Episode 3 | 5m 51s

Lore of the ghostly whale skeleton, Bake-kujira, brings an ominous twist to stories of the revered marine giants in Japan. The entity is an omen of misfortune that emerged during the rise of industrial whaling in the 20th century. Is it a simple ghost story, or a warning of ecological collapse? And is Bake-kujira’s legend as relevant now as ever?

Aired: 08/05/25
Extras
Watch 12:48
Monstrum
Nosferatu Is Dracula…maybe
Why do vampires shift from terrifying to seductive and back again throughout the years?
Episode: S7 E4 | 12:48
Watch 8:08
Monstrum
The Hat Man And The Shadow People
Are the common sightings of The Hat Man a neurological glitch or something more?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:08
Watch 8:05
Monstrum
The Fresno Night Crawlers
The Fresno Nightcrawler is a pretty adorable little creeper.
Episode: E1 | 8:05
Watch 10:33
Monstrum
Why Did Changelings Terrorize the Victorian Age?
Let’s talk about the eerie and unsettling legend of changelings.
Episode: S6 E14 | 10:33
Watch 7:11
Monstrum
Why Do These Christmas Monsters Want To Destroy the World?
Rooted in Greek culture, the Christmas monster Kallikantzaros is a goblin-like creature.
Episode: S6 E13 | 7:11
Watch 8:15
Monstrum
Gremlins: The Myth and the Menace
You think you know Gremlins—but their story is far deeper than just the 1984 movie.
Episode: S6 E12 | 8:15
Watch 32:44
Monstrum
The Unspoken Rules of Slasher Movies
Let’s talk slasher films–their origins, their lasting impact, and why we love them so much!
Episode: S6 E11 | 32:44
Watch 12:47
Monstrum
Why Manticore Is a Dungeons & Dragons Legend
Is the Manticore a man-eating monster from Persian myth or simply a misidentified tiger?
Episode: S6 E10 | 12:47
Watch 12:13
Monstrum
The Ancient Terror of the Chinese Hopping Corpse, Jiangshi
Jiangshi, is a variation on the vampire that you won’t soon forget!
Episode: S6 E9 | 12:13
Watch 8:44
Monstrum
The Mother of Vengeance: Grendel's Mom
Translation has shaped the lore of Grendel's Mother as a fearsome yet misunderstood figure.
Episode: S6 E8 | 8:44
