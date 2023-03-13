Stream and Shout/Hal's Day Off

Nature Cat goes to his Nature Curiosity List for inspiration, and finds it at number 73 “Where do streams begin?”. This seemingly simple question leads the gang on an action-packed adventure. / After a silly mishap leaves Hal alone in the big city (well, he does have his chew-toy Mr. Chewinsky with him), it’s up to Nature Cat, Squeeks and Daisy to make their way to the city and find Hal! Tally ho!