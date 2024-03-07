Nature Chat with Nature Cat – Composting!

Extras
Nature Cat and his pals realize they've come to the end of their Nature Curiosity List.
Nature Cat and friends sing about Plants and Vegetables!
Nature Cat and friends share songs about Rocks!
Nature Cat and friends sing songs about Trees!
Nature Cat and friends share songs about Water!
ATV riders ruin the gang’s day while hiking./The crew splits up after an argument.
The pals search for the mom of baby bunnies./Backyard bouncy castles block wildlife's path
The crew helps a queen bee./The gang learns the history of an old tree.
It's Winter Solstice!
Nature Cat and the gang learn about animals.
Nature Cat nature chats all about bees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about trees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about heat waves!
Nature Cat nature chats all about food waste!
Nature Cat nature chats all about taking action in nature!
Nature Cat nature chats all about hurricanes!
Nature Cat nature chats all about upcycling!
Nature Cat nature chats all about midges!
Nature Cat nature chats all about droughts!
