Nature Cat

Nature Cat with Nature Cat - Heat Waves!

Season 51 Episode 8 | 5m 33s

Tally ho! Nature Cat, protector of nature, loves to chat about how we can make the world a better place. This chat is all about heat waves and what you can do to get through them and stay safe. Onward and heat-waveward!

Aired: 04/21/24
Watch 53:05
Nature Cat
Nature Cat's Nature Movie Special Extraordinaire
Nature Cat and his pals realize they've come to the end of their Nature Curiosity List.
Special: 53:05
Watch 6:48
Nature Cat
Songs About Water!
Nature Cat and friends share songs about Water!
Clip: 6:48
Watch 5:54
Nature Cat
Songs About Plants and Vegetables!
Nature Cat and friends sing about Plants and Vegetables!
Clip: 5:54
Watch 4:53
Nature Cat
Songs About Trees!
Nature Cat and friends sing songs about Trees!
Clip: 4:53
Watch 5:07
Nature Cat
Songs About Rocks!
Nature Cat and friends share songs about Rocks!
Clip: 5:07
Watch 25:10
Nature Cat
ATV Adventure/Nature Buddy Breakup
ATV riders ruin the gang’s day while hiking./The crew splits up after an argument.
Episode: S5 E9 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Nature Cat
Bunny Baby Babysitter/King of the Backyard Bouncy Castles
The pals search for the mom of baby bunnies./Backyard bouncy castles block wildlife's path
Episode: S5 E10 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
Nature Cat
The Bumblebee Queen / Tree Love
The crew helps a queen bee./The gang learns the history of an old tree.
Episode: S5 E6 | 25:10
Watch 7:38
Nature Cat
Amazing Animals
Nature Cat and the gang learn about animals.
Clip: 7:38
Watch 7:49
Nature Cat
Winter Dance Party
It's Winter Solstice!
Clip: 7:49
Watch 3:40
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat – Hurricanes!
Nature Cat nature chats all about hurricanes!
Episode: S51 E2 | 3:40
Watch 5:05
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Upcycling!
Nature Cat nature chats all about upcycling!
Episode: S51 E4 | 5:05
Watch 2:57
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat – Composting!
Tally ho! Nature Cat nature chats all about composting food scraps into wonderful soil!
Episode: S51 E1 | 2:57
Watch 4:31
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Midges!
Nature Cat nature chats all about midges!
Episode: S51 E3 | 4:31
Watch 4:04
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Drought!
Nature Cat nature chats all about droughts!
Episode: S51 E5 | 4:04
Watch 4:51
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Bees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about bees!
Episode: S51 E9 | 4:51
Watch 4:38
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Trees!
Nature Cat nature chats all about trees!
Episode: S51 E10 | 4:38
Watch 3:20
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Food Waste!
Nature Cat nature chats all about food waste!
Episode: S51 E6 | 3:20
Watch 5:09
Nature Cat
Nature Chat with Nature Cat - Taking Action!
Nature Cat nature chats all about taking action in nature!
Episode: S51 E7 | 5:09
