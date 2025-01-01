100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

How Filmmakers Captured Rare Chimpanzee Behaviors

Season 45 Episode 4 | 6m 04s

Go behind the scenes with filmmaker Benjamin Sadd as he captures the remarkable behaviors of chimpanzees surviving at the edge of their range in Senegal.

Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Norma C. Warner and Paul D. Warner, PhD, Paul L. Tilley and Family, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Madeline and Stephen Anbinder, Yung and Ming Hsien Wang, Kitty Hawks and Lederman, Sandra Atlas Bass, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and by Viewers Like You. Additional funding is provided by Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Sandra Lyu and Rusty Foreaker, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, Claire and Meyer W. Frank and Leanne Frank Charitable Foundation, and Elise, Lynette and Richard Jaffe.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Christmas in the Alps
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Preview: S45 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:41
Nature
Lost Baby Chimp Reunites With Her Mother
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:41
Watch 2:07
Nature
Scientists Discover Chimpanzees Making Weapons
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
Clip: S45 E4 | 2:07
Watch 32:21
Nature
Searching for Lizards After Dark with Jordon King
Jordon King leads a nighttime hunt for lizards in the Everglades with Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.
Special: 32:21
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:32
Nature
We Thought Male Tigers Were Solitary — Until Now
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:32
Watch 2:24
Nature
Clumsy Tiger Cubs Learn to Hunt
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
Clip: S45 E3 | 2:24
Watch 3:08
Nature
Rare Footage Reveals What Tigers Do at Night
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
Clip: S45 E3 | 3:08
Watch 24:49
Nature
The King of the Everglades: Soil Science with Jordon King
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
Special: 24:49
Latest Episodes
All
Nature
Christmas in the Alps
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Episode: S45 E5
Watch 53:30
Nature
HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Episode: S45 E4 | 53:30
Watch 53:29
Nature
Part Two | Tiger Island
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Episode: S45 E3 | 53:29
Watch 53:29
Nature
Part One | Tiger Island
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Episode: S45 E2 | 53:29
Watch 54:00
Nature
Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Episode: S45 E1 | 54:00
Watch 53:59
Nature
Legendary Tigers of India
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
Episode: S44 E13 | 53:59
Watch 53:33
Nature
Graduation Day | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Episode: S44 E12 | 53:33
Watch 53:33
Nature
Baby Steps | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Episode: S44 E11 | 53:33
Watch 54:33
Nature
The Greatest Adventure | Parenthood
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Episode: S44 E10 | 54:33
Watch 52:22
Nature
Jungles | Parenthood
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Episode: S44 E9 | 52:22