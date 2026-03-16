Graduation Day | Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti

Extras
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Go behind the scenes of our miniseries "Parenthood."
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
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Nature Season 44
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In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.