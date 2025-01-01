How Filmmakers Used Drones to Capture Wild Tigers

Extras
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Wild chimpanzees are doing something once thought to be uniquely human: making weapons to hunt.
When a baby wild chimpanzee is found in captivity, researchers race to reunite her with her family.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, with males rarely observed interacting with cubs.
These clumsy tiger cubs put their hunting skills to the test, with some surprising results.
No one has ever tried to follow tigers at night like this before.
How do you study a wetland when it isn't wet? Jordon and Rae enter a very dry Everglades.
Tigers are known to be solitary animals, but these two mothers appear to be breaking the rules.
When her cub wanders close to a village, a mother tiger must find a way to bring it safely back.
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The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.