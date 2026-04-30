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NEPA @ Work

Gentex

Season 1 Episode 3 | 4m 15s

In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA. Founded in 1914, Gentex evolved from silk weaving to creating advanced protective gear for military and emergency personnel worldwide. With local craftsmanship, cutting-edge tech, and a team that includes veterans, Gentex remains dedicated to safety. Discover how this family-owned company safeguards those who protect us.

Aired: 10/29/24
Extras
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Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
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Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
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PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
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EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
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USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
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Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 5:49
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Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49
Watch 5:18
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Yuengling
Explore the rich history and legacy of Yuengling in Pottsville, America’s oldest operating brewery
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:18
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • NEPA @ Work Season 2
  • NEPA @ Work Season 1
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 5:49
NEPA @ Work
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49
Watch 5:18
NEPA @ Work
Yuengling
Explore the rich history and legacy of Yuengling in Pottsville, America’s oldest operating brewery
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:18