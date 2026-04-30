100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEPA @ Work

Olympia Chimney & Venting

Season 1 Episode 5 | 4m 49s

Olympia creates high-quality chimney and venting products, from liners and stovepipes to custom-designed caps. Known for their advanced technology like fiber lasers, Olympia excels at innovation and customization, offering solutions tailored to customer needs. The episode highlights Olympia's strong community roots, commitment to safety and chimney maintenance awareness.

Aired: 11/12/24
Extras
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
NEPA @ Work
Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
Watch 5:49
NEPA @ Work
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49
Watch 5:18
NEPA @ Work
Yuengling
Explore the rich history and legacy of Yuengling in Pottsville, America’s oldest operating brewery
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NEPA @ Work Season 2
  • NEPA @ Work Season 1
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
NEPA @ Work
Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
Watch 5:49
NEPA @ Work
Gertrude Hawk Chocolates
We dive into the sweet history of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, a family-owned company based in Dunmore.
Episode: S1 E2 | 5:49
Watch 5:18
NEPA @ Work
Yuengling
Explore the rich history and legacy of Yuengling in Pottsville, America’s oldest operating brewery
Episode: S1 E1 | 5:18