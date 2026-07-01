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NEPA @ Work

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Season 2 Episode 10 | 4m 56s

Go inside Mitsubishi Chemical Group's Scranton operation to discover how advanced plastic materials manufactured in Northeastern Pennsylvania are used in restaurants, grocery stores, manufacturing facilities, and industries across North America. Learn how innovation, sustainability, and skilled workers keep this global operation moving.

Aired: 07/01/26
Extras
Watch 1:33
NEPA @ Work
Season 2 Trailer
All new episodes premiere every Thursday beginning April 30th
Preview: S2 | 1:33
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NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
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Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
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PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
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EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
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Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
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