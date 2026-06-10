100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEPA @ Work

Hendrick Manufacturing

Season 2 Episode 7 | 5m 00s

Go inside Hendrick Manufacturing in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, where perforated metal used in appliances, architecture, mining, filtration, and industrial products is manufactured. This episode of NEPA @ Work explores a 150-year-old company whose innovation helped shape modern manufacturing.

Aired: 06/10/26
Extras
Watch 1:33
NEPA @ Work
Season 2 Trailer
All new episodes premiere every Thursday beginning April 30th
Preview: S2 | 1:33
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50
Watch 4:34
NEPA @ Work
USHydrations
Step inside USHydrations, a leading contract manufacturer in Pittston, PA
Episode: S1 E6 | 4:34
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Olympia Chimney & Venting
Learn how Olympia continues to expand while maintaining a close-knit, supportive work environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 4:49
Watch 4:49
NEPA @ Work
Noble Biomaterials
We visit Noble Biomaterials in Scranton, PA, a leader in advanced material technology.
Episode: S1 E4 | 4:49
Watch 4:15
NEPA @ Work
Gentex
In this NEPA @ Work episode, we visit Gentex Corporation in Carbondale, PA.
Episode: S1 E3 | 4:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • NEPA @ Work Season 2
  • NEPA @ Work Season 1
Watch 5:01
NEPA @ Work
InterMetro Industries
Products used worldwide, designed and manufactured in Wilkes-Barre.
Episode: S2 E6 | 5:01
Watch 5:01
NEPA @ Work
Trion Industries
Inside the factory making 100 million retail hooks every year.
Episode: S2 E5 | 5:01
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
A. Rifkin Co.
Inside the factory making security bags for banks, ballots, and beyond.
Episode: S2 E4 | 5:04
Watch 5:05
NEPA @ Work
McGregor Industries
Inside the company building stair systems for America’s skyscrapers.
Episode: S2 E3 | 5:05
Watch 5:34
NEPA @ Work
Mrs. T's Pierogies
Inside Mrs. T’s: how 2.5 million pierogies are made each day.
Episode: S2 E2 | 5:34
Watch 5:04
NEPA @ Work
MTF Biologics
Inside MTF Biologics: how donated tissue saves and heals lives.
Episode: S2 E1 | 5:04
Watch 4:38
NEPA @ Work
Schott
Visit Schott, a global leader in glass and materials manufacturing with a facility in Duryea.
Episode: S1 E10 | 4:38
Watch 4:55
NEPA @ Work
Production Systems Automation
Discover the innovative world of Production Systems Automation (PSA) in Duryea!
Episode: S1 E9 | 4:55
Watch 4:45
NEPA @ Work
PowerRail
Visit PowerRail, a thriving manufacturer and distributor of locomotive parts based in Exeter.
Episode: S1 E8 | 4:45
Watch 4:50
NEPA @ Work
EAM-Mosca
A sustainable future for end-of-line packaging solutions, with EAM-Mosca leading the way
Episode: S1 E7 | 4:50