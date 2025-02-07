100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 38 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump charges ahead with his agenda, reshaping foreign policy, sending migrants to Guantanamo and pushing out government workers. We speak with the United Nations' top humanitarian official about the situation in Gaza as displaced Palestinians are returning home. Plus, hiring slows but the unemployment rate ticks down, we look at what it means for the economy.

Aired: 02/06/25 | Expires: 03/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Congress struggles to keep up as Trump reshapes government
Courts and Congress struggle to keep up with Trump as he reshapes American government
Clip: S2025 E38 | 8:19
Watch 8:31
PBS News Hour
Study reveals financial impact of the sports betting boom
Study reveals financial impact of the sports betting boom
Clip: S2025 E38 | 8:31
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Heavy rains in California trigger landslides
News Wrap: Heavy rains in California trigger landslides
Clip: S2025 E38 | 4:59
Watch 10:53
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Continetti on Trump's executive power
Capehart and Continetti on Trump pushing the limits of executive power
Clip: S2025 E38 | 10:53
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
Top UN humanitarian official on the situation in Gaza
Top UN humanitarian official describes the current situation in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E38 | 5:12
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Chicago Fed president on the new jobs report and economy
Chicago Fed president on what the new jobs report says about the economy
Clip: S2025 E38 | 6:37
Watch 3:32
PBS News Hour
Displaced Gazans return to face uncertain future
Displaced Gazans return to face shattered homeland and uncertain future
Clip: S2025 E38 | 3:32
Watch 3:50
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on making each day opening day
Lawrence Chu's Brief But Spectacular take on treating each day like a grand opening
Clip: S2025 E38 | 3:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E37 | 57:46
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Funding freeze impacts community health, Head Start programs
How the federal funding freeze is impacting community health and Head Start programs
Clip: S2025 E37 | 6:35
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E35 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E34 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E30 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46