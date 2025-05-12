100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

May 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 132 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, global markets surge as the United States and China announce a deal to roll back steep tariffs, for now. Hamas releases the last living American hostage held in Gaza in what's being described as a gesture of goodwill toward the Trump administration. Plus, the president signs an executive order attempting to lower drug prices in line with what other countries pay.

Aired: 05/11/25 | Expires: 06/11/25
Extras
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
U.S. and China roll back tariffs as they try to reach deal
U.S. and China roll back steep tariffs as they try to reach a larger deal
Clip: S2025 E132 | 4:55
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs
What's next for Trump's trade war after pausing tariffs with China
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:45
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariff negotiations
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's tariff negotiations
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:52
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
White South Africans granted refugee status in U.S.
White South Africans arrive in U.S. after receiving refugee status from Trump
Clip: S2025 E132 | 5:57
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: PKK will disband in peace deal with Turkey
News Wrap: PKK will disarm and disband in peace deal with Turkey
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:57
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Qatar gifting jet to Trump raises ethical and legal concerns
Qatar gifting Trump $400M luxury jet raises ethical and legal concerns
Clip: S2025 E132 | 5:08
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Last living American hostage held in Gaza released by Hamas
Last living American hostage released by Hamas as Netanyahu plans for Gaza's reoccupation
Clip: S2025 E132 | 9:01
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
What to expect after Trump demands lower drug prices
What to expect after Trump signs order demanding lower prices from drug companies
Clip: S2025 E132 | 6:33
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace and unity in Sunday address
Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Gaza and Ukraine in his first Sunday address as pontiff
Clip: S2025 E131 | 5:26
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E131 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 10, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E130 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E128 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45