100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 314 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, a group of Senate Democrats breaks with party leadership and makes a deal with Republicans to end the government shutdown. During a meeting with President Trump, Syria's leader announces his country is joining an anti-ISIS coalition. Plus, we speak with FDA Commissioner Marty Makary about the agency's decision to lift warnings on hormone replacement therapy for menopause.

Aired: 11/09/25 | Expires: 12/10/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Kaine says vote to end shutdown will 'change the equation'
'We needed to change the equation,' Sen. Kaine says on his vote to end shutdown
Clip: S2025 E314 | 5:43
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
FDA head on dropping warnings from menopause hormone therapy
FDA head explains decision to drop 'black box' warnings from menopause hormone treatment
Clip: S2025 E314 | 8:47
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
End of shutdown in sight as some Dems make deal with GOP
End of shutdown in sight as some Democrats break with leadership to make deal with GOP
Clip: S2025 E314 | 5:19
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Trump 'likely to be emboldened' by 8 Democrats, Murphy says
Trump 'likely to be emboldened' by 8 Democrats voting to end shutdown, Sen. Murphy says
Clip: S2025 E314 | 5:57
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Al-Sharaa meets with Trump as Syria seeks ties with West
Al-Sharaa meets with Trump at White House as Syria seeks closer ties with the West
Clip: S2025 E314 | 5:45
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: SCOTUS rejects bid to revisit marriage case
News Wrap: Supreme Court rejects request to revisit same-sex marriage decision
Clip: S2025 E314 | 4:40
Watch 2:43
PBS News Hour
Trump pardons allies who tried to overturn his election loss
Trump pardons dozens of allies who tried to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden
Clip: S2025 E314 | 2:43
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the deal to end the shutdown
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the deal to end the government shutdown
Clip: S2025 E314 | 6:45
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Bob Ross auction aims to fill public media funding gaps
Auction of Bob Ross paintings aims to fill funding gaps for public broadcasting
Clip: S2025 E314 | 6:07
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
UNICEF: Children face ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan crisis
Children exposed to ‘horrific violence’ in Sudan’s civil war, UNICEF says
Clip: S2025 E313 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E313 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E312 | 26:44
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E311 | 56:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E310 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E309 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E308 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E307 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E306 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E305 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E304 | 57:46