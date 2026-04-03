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Odd Squad

The Triangle Café/Captain O’s Birthday

Season 5 Episode 2 | 26m 00s

Ozzie and Orli go on a mission to catch the villain who is ruining The Triangle Sisters’ café./Opie must collect enough money to pay for Captain O’s 10-layered birthday cake.

Aired: 04/05/26
Extras
Watch 0:15
Odd Squad
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:51
Odd Squad
OSGU | Series Trailer
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Clip: S50 E0 | 0:51
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Flowerinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E408 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Toothbrushinator
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E407 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Gadget Guide: Centigurp Cryo Containment Unit
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Clip: S4 E406 | 0:30
Watch 1:15
Odd Squad
5 Weightless Suitcases
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Clip: S4 E408 | 1:15
Watch 0:15
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 15
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Odd Squad
Get Ready for New Odd Squad in the United Kingdom!- 30
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 1:43
Odd Squad
Orli Meets Onom
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Clip: S4 E401 | 1:43
Watch 2:16
Odd Squad
Mostly Likely, Not Definite
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Clip: S4 E402 | 2:16
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Episode: S50 E31 | 4:01
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