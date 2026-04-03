The Triangle Café/Captain O’s Birthday

Extras
We Work for Odd Squad- Watch Now!
Welcome to the Odd Squad Gaming Unit, aka OSGU!
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Welcome to Odd Squad: a guide to your gadgets! Odd problem? There’s a gadget for that.
Onom gets on a train with the Huggle eggs for Ozzie and Orli's mission.
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Odd Squad Gaming Unit
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Odd Squad Season 10
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Odd Squad Season 8
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Odd Squad Season 7
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OddTube - Season 2
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OddTube - Season 1
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Odd Squad Season 4
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Odd Squad Season 3
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Odd Squad Season 2
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Odd Squad Season 1
Agent in Training Osprey is prepping for her Odd Squad driving test.
Join Agent Olindo as he plays an I Spy challenge across some of their favorite games.
Amy recaps the 5 oddest moments from Odd Squad Gaming Unit
Olindo teams up with Agent O'Parcel to play Weather Reporter from Weather Hunters.
Agent Oaklynn is back from a rough mission.
Olindo uses games where they can make their own characters to help Oaklynn find a disguise.
Agent in Training Osprey plays some Odd Squad games to figure out what department she should be in.
Amy joins Oaklynn and Olindo to play Carl's Collections and share her own collections.
Olindo is has to take care of a baby rock.
To get her creative juices flowing Agent Oaklynn plays her top 5 art-tastic games!