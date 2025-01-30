E15 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Sugar Maple Revival

Extras
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Jenn and Mark team up to install a custom-made water feature for the backyard patio.
Sound engineer Mike DiSalvo explains the components of sound proofing the kitchen.
Building science expert Christine Williamson teaches Kevin about vapor and condensation.
Richard comes up with a brilliant solution to a major plumbing issue in the house.
Zack heads to Switzerland to get a first look of how the project's house wrap is made.
Zack is back! The team is back in New Jersey for a project with builder Zack Dettmore.
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.