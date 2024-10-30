E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm

Extras
Work begins on the 1887 Victorian to make it suitable for multigenerational living.
A new project begins - an 1887 Victorian being renovated for multigenerational living.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
This Old House
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.