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One Step From Heaven

Tears in the Rain, Part 2

Season 6 Episode 8 | 56m 13s

Dafne reveals the truth about Lara, Francesco confronts Emma’s killer, and Manuela leaves as old grief gives way to a fragile new beginning.

Aired: 10/08/26
Funding for One Step From Heaven is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 1:00:13
One Step From Heaven
Honor Thy Father, Part 2
Klaus collapses in prison and Francesco is blamed. Vincenzo plans to leave.
Episode: S4 E4 | 1:00:13
Watch 1:00:48
One Step From Heaven
Biting Agony
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
Episode: S2 E6 | 1:00:48
Watch 1:00:52
One Step From Heaven
The Choice
A maid working for one of the area’s richest families is found buried in a shallow grave.
Episode: S2 E7 | 1:00:52
Watch 1:04:20
One Step From Heaven
Blood Ties
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:04:20
Watch 1:06:50
One Step From Heaven
The Face of the Devil, Part 2
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
Episode: S2 E10 | 1:06:50
Watch 57:18
One Step From Heaven
Mortal Injury
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Episode: S2 E8 | 57:18
Watch 58:10
One Step From Heaven
The Face of the Devil, Part 1
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
Episode: S2 E9 | 58:10
Watch 59:24
One Step From Heaven
The Wolf Man
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
Episode: S2 E3 | 59:24
Watch 1:05:08
One Step From Heaven
Roots
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:05:08
Watch 57:07
One Step From Heaven
Innocent Prey
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
Episode: S2 E2 | 57:07
Latest Episodes
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Watch 54:53
One Step From Heaven
The Hourly Trail, Part 1
A death on a monastic trail pulls Francesco towards the truth about Emma’s death.
Episode: S6 E5 | 54:53
Watch 58:31
One Step From Heaven
The Border, Part 2
The border case turns on a failed abduction, a family betrayal and Manuela’s mistake.
Episode: S6 E4 | 58:31
Watch 56:47
One Step From Heaven
The Border, Part 1
A mayor’s murder exposes old border feuds as Manuela’s past arrives from Naples.
Episode: S6 E3 | 56:47
Watch 57:34
One Step From Heaven
The Domestication of Man, Part 2
Amanda’s killer is exposed, while Manuela proves herself and Carolina faces her past.
Episode: S6 E2 | 57:34
Watch 51:33
One Step From Heaven
The Domestication of Man, Part 1
A researcher dies on a glacier as Manuela’s first case exposes rivalry and obsession.
Episode: S6 E1 | 51:33
Watch 57:10
One Step From Heaven
Tears in the Rain, Part 1
Emma’s autopsy opens a murder hunt, while Beric’s death drags Dafne’s past into the light.
Episode: S6 E7 | 57:10
Watch 57:39
One Step From Heaven
The Hourly Trail, Part 2
A monastery case reveals hidden grief as Francesco learns Emma may have been murdered.
Episode: S6 E6 | 57:39
Watch 58:14
One Step From Heaven
The Magical Child, Part 1
Francesco finds an injured woman in the woods, then meets who he believes is her daughter.
Episode: S5 E1 | 58:14
Watch 54:03
One Step From Heaven
Playing Dead, Part 1
A misunderstanding throws Vincenzo into chaos. Manuela prepares for her police exam.
Episode: S5 E7 | 54:03
Watch 53:07
One Step From Heaven
The Mountain Lion, Part 1
After a pregnant woman vanishes and gunshots are heard, police launch a rescue mission.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:07