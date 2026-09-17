The Domestication of Man, Part 1

Extras
Klaus collapses in prison and Francesco is blamed. Vincenzo plans to leave.
A researcher studying antidotes for snake bites is found in her lab, covered in snakes.
A maid working for one of the area’s richest families is found buried in a shallow grave.
Martino’s uncle is found unconscious in the woods. Emma moves to the city.
Francesco is sure there’s more to the puzzle. Can he solve the mystery?
When a ranger is shot in a parking lot, the team bands together in search of the attacker.
Despite all the evidence against Tomasso, Francesco isn’t convinced he is the perpetrator.
When the police arrive at a reported crime scene in the woods, the body is missing.
Emma gets a blast from the past. At the police station, a woman reports her son missing.
A man is shot in the forest. A hunting accident? The shooter is still at large.
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Season 1
A mayor’s murder exposes old border feuds as Manuela’s past arrives from Naples.
The border case turns on a failed abduction, a family betrayal and Manuela’s mistake.
A death on a monastic trail pulls Francesco towards the truth about Emma’s death.
Amanda’s killer is exposed, while Manuela proves herself and Carolina faces her past.
Emma’s autopsy opens a murder hunt, while Beric’s death drags Dafne’s past into the light.
Dafne’s lies, Lara’s fate and Emma’s killer collide as Francesco chooses life after loss.
A monastery case reveals hidden grief as Francesco learns Emma may have been murdered.
Francesco finds an injured woman in the woods, then meets who he believes is her daughter.
A misunderstanding throws Vincenzo into chaos. Manuela prepares for her police exam.
After a pregnant woman vanishes and gunshots are heard, police launch a rescue mission.