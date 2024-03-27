Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?

Extras
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
