Otherwords

Why Is English Awash in Sailors Jargon?

Season 4 Episode 8 | 8m 11s

The English language is chock full of sailing jargon like even the term “chock full’ but why is that?

Aired: 08/21/24
Watch 8:58
Otherwords
Is Body Language Really A Language?
How do we communicate without words? With our bodies. Body language!
Episode: S4 E7 | 8:58
Watch 10:58
Otherwords
How Cult Leaders Use Language
What is the best tool for cult leaders to control other people? It’s the power of language.
Episode: S4 E6 | 10:58
Watch 7:14
Otherwords
Why Do Some Names Fall Out of Fashion
Headlines have sprung up all over declaring that the Southern American dialect is on its way out.
Episode: S4 E5 | 7:14
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
