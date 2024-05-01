100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?

Season 4 Episode 4 | 9m 11s

Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love? From baby to bunny, two thirds of American adults refer to their romantic partners by a pet name. And we’ve been doing this for a long time—the Historical Thesaurus of the Oxford English Dictionary traces terms of endearment over a thousand years. But where do all these pet names come from?

Aired: 04/24/24
Extras
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
Watch 8:43
Otherwords
What Brain Damage Reveals About Language
How do our brains process language?
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:43
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
