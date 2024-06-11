100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Otherwords

Why Do Some Names Fall Out of Fashion

Season 4 Episode 5 | 7m 14s

When linguists in Georgia published a study showing that young Georgians have different accents than their parents, headlines sprung up all over declaring that the drawls and y’alls of the Southern American dialect are on their way out. But is it really possible for an accent to vanish? And what’s causing younger southerners to change the way they speak?

Aired: 05/29/24
Extras
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
Watch 8:43
Otherwords
What Brain Damage Reveals About Language
How do our brains process language?
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:43
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Otherwords Season 4
  • Otherwords Season 3
  • Otherwords Season 2
  • Otherwords Season 1
Watch 9:11
Otherwords
Why Do We Use Cringey Words for Loved Ones?
Why do we use such unusual words for the people we love?
Episode: S4 E4 | 9:11
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:32
Otherwords
Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?
There are many words you say incorrectly but don’t know you are saying incorrectly.
Episode: S4 E2 | 8:32
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 7:11
Otherwords
The Most Extreme Place Names
Join us as we find out how certain places got their names.
Episode: S3 E10 | 7:11
Watch 6:29
Otherwords
How the Colors Got Their Names
So how did we get those names of colors?
Episode: S3 E9 | 6:29
Watch 6:48
Otherwords
Why Does Texting Feel Different from Talking?
Why does switching from texting to talking feel like you’re trying to speak a different language?
Episode: S3 E8 | 6:48
Watch 8:43
Otherwords
What Brain Damage Reveals About Language
How do our brains process language?
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:43
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07