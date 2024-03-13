100 WVIA Way
Otherwords

Why Do These Words Get Mispronounced So Much?

Season 4 Episode 2 | 8m 32s

We all love language but still sometimes we pronounce certain words wrong, and everyone does it. We’re not talking about speaking too fast or jumbling letters. We’re talking about good ol’ fashioned mispronunciations–things you didn’t know you were saying wrong. But how do they happen? And why are they not as wrong as people think?

Aired: 02/21/24
Extras
Watch 7:33
Otherwords
Is the Southern Accent Disappearing?
Let’s dig deep and find out why certain names simply fall out of fashion.
Episode: S4 E3 | 7:33
Watch 8:59
Otherwords
How Language Nerds Solve Crimes
Linguists use language everyday to solve crimes. Let’s take a look the most famous ones!
Episode: S4 E1 | 8:59
Watch 6:38
Otherwords
How Queer Communities Created Secret Languages
What are "argots" or what some call "verbal jazz", and how is it used across the globe?
Episode: S3 E6 | 6:38
Watch 10:07
Otherwords
The Weird History of Invented Languages
Can you really invent a language? So how does one...do it?
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:07
Watch 6:35
Otherwords
How English Took Over the World
How did English become the most widely spoken language in the world?
Episode: S3 E4 | 6:35
Watch 7:17
Otherwords
Where Alcoholic Drinks Got Their Names
Let’s take a deep dive into the etymology of alcohol.
Episode: S3 E3 | 7:17
Watch 6:41
Otherwords
Is "R" a Vowel?
R is an incredibly weird letter; it's a wonder that we use one symbol to represent them.
Episode: S3 E2 | 6:41
Watch 8:01
Otherwords
How Brands Ruin Slang
What makes a word slang, and why does it sound so weird when companies use it?
Episode: S3 E1 | 8:01
Watch 12:13
Otherwords
Why Sign Language Was Banned in America
We take a deeper look as to why sign language was banned for decades.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:13
Watch 8:57
Otherwords
Literally No One Likes a Grammar Cop
Besides being annoying, what if the grammar police are actually... wrong?
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:57
