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Outside the Lyrics

Listening Parties: An Analog Antidote to Brain Rot?

Season 2 Episode 4 | 12m 05s

Robeson Taj Frazier and Perry B. Johnson explore the rise of listening spaces in Los Angeles, tracing their roots to Japanese kissaten culture. At the Gold Line Bar, Stones Throw Records founder, Peanut Butter Wolf brings people together through sound. A listening party at the JACCC reveals the power of collective music appreciation and the traditions that inspire LA's listening spaces.

Aired: 04/06/26
Extras
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One of Hip-hop's legendary photographers tells us the story behind his craft.
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Find out how one of Hip-Hop's most iconic Dances became a worldwide culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:00
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Hip-hop Heads and Skater punks fused styles, bringing Streetwear mainstream.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:40
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