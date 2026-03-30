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Outside the Lyrics

From Runways to LA’s Streets

Season 2 Episode 3 | 12m 42s

Robeson Taj Frazier and Perry B. Johnson examine the relationship between fashion and music with two LA innovators. Designer/stylist Brea Stinson discusses working with popular artists, while GRAY founder Brandon Gray reveals how his upbringing in South Los Angeles influences his custom designs for celebrities. Discover how personal history and identity merge in the city's fashion-music dialogue.

Aired: 03/30/26
Extras
Watch 7:00
Outside the Lyrics
The Story Behind These Iconic Hip-Hop Photos
One of Hip-hop's legendary photographers tells us the story behind his craft.
Episode: S1 E3 | 7:00
Watch 10:00
Outside the Lyrics
How This West Coast Dance Style Took Over America
Find out how one of Hip-Hop's most iconic Dances became a worldwide culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:00
Watch 10:40
Outside the Lyrics
The Surprising Origins of Streetwear
Hip-hop Heads and Skater punks fused styles, bringing Streetwear mainstream.
Episode: S1 E1 | 10:40
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Watch 10:00
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Find out how one of Hip-Hop's most iconic Dances became a worldwide culture.
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Watch 10:40
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Hip-hop Heads and Skater punks fused styles, bringing Streetwear mainstream.
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