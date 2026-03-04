100 WVIA Way
Overview

Why They're Launching Rockets Into the Northern Lights

Season 3 Episode 2 | 9m 27s

The rockets fired from Poker Flat Research Range in Alaska aren’t headed to mars, the moon, or even space–they’re headed into the northern lights. In Alaska’s frozen darkness, scientists launch instruments straight through the aurora to study solar storms that can disrupt GPS, satellites, and power grids. What they discover could help protect our planet from the next big space weather event.

Aired: 03/06/26
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15
Watch 8:35
Overview
Why Earth’s Newest Glacier is Inside an Active Volcano
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Episode: S1 E19 | 8:35
Watch 8:15
Overview
Why are There 30 Million Horseshoe Crabs on This Beach?
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Episode: S1 E18 | 8:15
Watch 9:02
Overview
Are Roller Coasters Actually Good For Your Brain?
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
Episode: S1 E17 | 9:02
Watch 10:27
Overview
How Millions of Endangered Sea Turtles Find This Tiny Beach
Each fall in Costa Rica, one of nature's strangest spectacles takes place–a tsunami of sea turtles.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:27
Watch 8:27
Overview
Earth's Worst Mass Extinction Is Actually a Warning
The West Texas desert has a surprising feature: a prehistoric ocean reef.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:27
Watch 13:34
Overview
The Modern City That Was Buried By a Volcano
The Caribbean town of Plymouth lies frozen in the ash of a devastating volcano.
Episode: S2 E11 | 13:34
Watch 12:10
Overview
Can We Save Mexico City’s Famous Axolotls?
Meet the axolotl, Mexico City’s endangered, smiling salamander.
Episode: S2 E10 | 12:10
Watch 10:48
Overview
Is This Earth’s Most Treacherous Coastline?
North Carolina’s Outer Banks may be one of the most dangerous coastlines in the world.
Episode: S2 E9 | 10:48
Watch 12:13
Overview
Why Crocodiles Are Thriving in the Shadow of A Nuclear Plant
Florida's once endangered crocodiles are making a very unlikely comeback!
Episode: S2 E8 | 12:13
Watch 13:32
Overview
Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake
Scientists find the exact time of a massive quake using trees, soil and human records.
Episode: S2 E7 | 13:32
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:34
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:34