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Pacific Heartbeat

Mauna Kea Is Respected and Protected as Their Ancestor

Season 13 Episode 4 | 2m 11s

These Native Hawaiian families have a deep connection and shared responsibility to care for Mauna Kea, a sacred mountain.

Funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowment for the Arts. Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Pacific Mother Preview
Indigenous women around the Pacific seek support in their birth choices.
Preview: S13 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Standing Above The Clouds Preview
Native Hawaiian mother-daughter activists stand to protect their sacred Mauna Kea.
Preview: S13 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:17
Pacific Heartbeat
Community Protests Massive Telescope Atop a Sacred Mountain
Thousands of Native Hawaiians and protectors of Mauna Kea gather in protest.
Clip: S13 E4 | 2:17
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū: A Trans-Pacific Love Letter Preview
New theater production by Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne reclaims and celebrates māhū people.
Preview: S13 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pacific Heartbeat
A Beautiful Dance Performance by Kumu Patrick's Men Dancers
Kumu Patrick Makuakāne designed his show to be inclusive in dance, song, and costume.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:00
Watch 2:10
Pacific Heartbeat
Māhū, The Most Controversial Word In Hawaiian
What does it mean to be māhū? Kumu Patrick Makuakāne shares why it's the name of his show.
Clip: S13 E3 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Pacific Heartbeat
A Paradise Lost Preview
A Hawaiian finch sues the State of Hawai‘i to prevent its imminent extinction.
Preview: S13 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
Pacific Heartbeat
Meet 'Ānuenue, a Palilia Bird Whose Existence is at Risk
Ānuenue is the name of a palila bird who has been killed; but his story doesn't end there.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:07
Watch 2:44
Pacific Heartbeat
Hawai'i, The Endagered Species Capital of the World
Kalā and others begin the palila annual survey point counts on Mauna Kea.
Clip: S13 E2 | 2:44
Watch 2:12
Pacific Heartbeat
Poema Teachers Her Children to Protect the Ocean and Land
Poema teachers her children to protect the ocean and land.
Clip: S13 E1 | 2:12
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