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Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

New Mexico & Colorado - Life Along the Rio

Season 2 Episode 2 | 54m 32s

Pati journeys from Denver’s jazz-filled Five Points south into the New Mexico desert. Along the way, she picks up the Rio Grande near its source and follows it down. She finds music, farming, adobe building, and traditions that outlasted centuries.

Aired: 11/01/26 | Expires: 01/31/27
Support for PATI JINICH EXPLORES PANAMERICANA is provided by Marriott International, Wells Fargo, La Costeña, Visit Tucson, New Mexico Tourism, Casa Madero, Visit Albuquerque, Arizona Community Foundation, and Tourism Santa Fe.
Extras
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 6:33
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
The Indigenous Fashion Movement
In Calgary, Pati Jinich meets leaders of the rising Indigenous Fashion movement.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:33
Watch 2:58
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Wildest Caesar Cocktail
Pati Jinich visits Big Sky BBQ in Alberta to try their legendary Barbecue King Caesar.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:58
Watch 6:30
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Canada’s Black Pioneers
Pati Jinich visits the town of Wildwood, founded by Canada’s early black settlers.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:30
Watch 6:03
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Ron Chambers: Stories from Life in the Yukon
Pati Jinich learns about life in the Yukon Territory from “Mr. Yukon 2024” Ron Chambers.
Clip: S1 E2 | 6:03
Watch 5:42
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Beautiful & Unbreakable: Glassblowing in Yukon
Pati Jinich visits Lumel Studios to try glassblowing and learns it’s more than just art.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:42
Watch 7:10
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Uncovering Alaska's Filipino Soul
Fascinating stories and food from Juneau’s vibrant Filipino community.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:10
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 1 Preview
Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
Preview: S1 | 2:00
Watch 6:15
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
What Makes Alaska… Alaska? With Author Julia O’Malley
Anchorage-based author Julia O’Malley and Pati Jinich discuss what makes Alaska unique.
Clip: S1 E1 | 6:15
Watch 3:52
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Old World Russia in America’s Last Frontier
Pati Jinich tries Pelmeni in Alaska’s Russian town of Nikolaevsk.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:52
Latest Episodes
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Watch 54:17
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Montana & Wyoming - Small Acts, Wide Ripples
In Montana and Wyoming, Pati meets people restoring language, land, and livelihood.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:17
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alberta - Canada’s Changing Heartland
In Alberta, Pati dives into cowboy culture and explores its diversity in Edmonton and Calgary.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Juneau & Whitehorse - Sister Cities
Pati explores the sister cities of Juneau and Whitehorse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:11
Watch 54:11
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Alaska - Wild Harvest
Pati travels from the northernmost place in the U.S. to the remote island community of Halibut Cove.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:11