Colors of Creativity

Extras
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Pati's Mexican Table Season 14
Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
Sonora
Sinaloa
Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.