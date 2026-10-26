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PBS Space Time

Ghost Particles Are Exposing Hidden Black Holes. They Just Won a Nobel Prize.

Season 12 Episode 2 | 17m 28s

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics went to Francis Halzen for helping turn a cubic kilometer of Antarctic ice into a telescope capable of detecting some of the universe’s most elusive particles: neutrinos. Discover how IceCube uses these ghost particles to trace cosmic rays back to their origins, reveal hidden supermassive black holes, and open an entirely new window on the universe.

Aired: 10/21/26
Extras
Watch 14:36
PBS Space Time
Why Does -1/12 Keep Appearing Everywhere In Physics?
Can adding every positive whole number really give you -1/12?
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:36
Watch 14:20
PBS Space Time
JWST May Have Discovered a New Cosmic Object: The Black Hole Star
Gigantic black holes existed in a cosmic eyeblink after the Big Bang. That should be impossible.
Episode: S11 E35 | 14:20
Watch 15:22
PBS Space Time
Quantum Physics’ Strangest Prediction May Have Just Come True?
It’s believed empty space can be crystalized and we may have observed this for the first time.
Episode: S11 E36 | 15:22
Watch 16:31
PBS Space Time
We Thought All Black Holes Came From Stars. We May Have Been Wrong.
LIGO may have found an impossible black hole, hinting at primordial relics from the Big Bang.
Episode: S11 E33 | 16:31
Watch 15:15
PBS Space Time
There's Something Massive Hiding Behind the Galaxy's Strangest Star
A decade later, a leading theory may finally explain Tabby’s Star, the galaxy’s weirdest star.
Episode: S11 E34 | 15:15
Watch 17:40
PBS Space Time
The Universe Has Been Expanding Since the Big Bang. Just Not How We Thought.
DESI and DES studied dark energy. Together, what can they tell us?
Episode: S11 E32 | 17:40
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
The Quantum Experiment That Breaks Time
Could sending a quantum twin across the galaxy make you both old and young at the same time?
Episode: S11 E31 | 16:28
Watch 17:39
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Created Event Horizons. It Might Be the Opposite
It's possible that an event horizon is forming right behind and you won't know until its too late.
Episode: S11 E30 | 17:39
Watch 20:48
PBS Space Time
We’ve Been Looking for Aliens for 70 Years. We've Been Doing It Wrong All Along
Are there no alien signals to find... or do we need to update how we search for them?
Episode: S11 E29 | 20:48
Watch 14:27
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Ended in Singularities. They Might End In a Frozen Big Bang
Physicists hope Planck stars can save us from black hole singularities and paradoxes.
Episode: S11 E28 | 14:27
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 14:36
PBS Space Time
Why Does -1/12 Keep Appearing Everywhere In Physics?
Can adding every positive whole number really give you -1/12?
Episode: S12 E1 | 14:36
Watch 14:20
PBS Space Time
JWST May Have Discovered a New Cosmic Object: The Black Hole Star
Gigantic black holes existed in a cosmic eyeblink after the Big Bang. That should be impossible.
Episode: S11 E35 | 14:20
Watch 15:22
PBS Space Time
Quantum Physics’ Strangest Prediction May Have Just Come True?
It’s believed empty space can be crystalized and we may have observed this for the first time.
Episode: S11 E36 | 15:22
Watch 16:31
PBS Space Time
We Thought All Black Holes Came From Stars. We May Have Been Wrong.
LIGO may have found an impossible black hole, hinting at primordial relics from the Big Bang.
Episode: S11 E33 | 16:31
Watch 15:15
PBS Space Time
There's Something Massive Hiding Behind the Galaxy's Strangest Star
A decade later, a leading theory may finally explain Tabby’s Star, the galaxy’s weirdest star.
Episode: S11 E34 | 15:15
Watch 17:40
PBS Space Time
The Universe Has Been Expanding Since the Big Bang. Just Not How We Thought.
DESI and DES studied dark energy. Together, what can they tell us?
Episode: S11 E32 | 17:40
Watch 16:28
PBS Space Time
The Quantum Experiment That Breaks Time
Could sending a quantum twin across the galaxy make you both old and young at the same time?
Episode: S11 E31 | 16:28
Watch 17:39
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Created Event Horizons. It Might Be the Opposite
It's possible that an event horizon is forming right behind and you won't know until its too late.
Episode: S11 E30 | 17:39
Watch 20:48
PBS Space Time
We’ve Been Looking for Aliens for 70 Years. We've Been Doing It Wrong All Along
Are there no alien signals to find... or do we need to update how we search for them?
Episode: S11 E29 | 20:48
Watch 14:27
PBS Space Time
We Thought Black Holes Ended in Singularities. They Might End In a Frozen Big Bang
Physicists hope Planck stars can save us from black hole singularities and paradoxes.
Episode: S11 E28 | 14:27