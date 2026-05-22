We Thought Black Holes Ended in Singularities. They Might End In a Frozen Big Bang

Extras
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.
Tardigrades can survive almost anything—even most of Mars. But one Martian chemical stops even them.
The Higgs boson may open a portal to hidden particles that could explain dark matter.
The universe expands faster. “Dark energy” may not be constant after all.
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
We go in depth on black holes: the strangest objects in the universe!
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PBS Space Time Season 11
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PBS Space Time Season 10
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PBS Space Time Season 9
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PBS Space Time Season 8
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PBS Space Time Season 7
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PBS Space Time Season 6
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PBS Space Time Season 5
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PBS Space Time Season 4
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PBS Space Time Season 3
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PBS Space Time Season 2
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PBS Space Time Season 1
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.
Tardigrades can survive almost anything—even most of Mars. But one Martian chemical stops even them.
The Higgs boson may open a portal to hidden particles that could explain dark matter.
The universe expands faster. “Dark energy” may not be constant after all.
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.