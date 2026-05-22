100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Space Time

We Thought Black Holes Ended in Singularities. They Might End In a Frozen Big Bang

Season 11 Episode 28 | 14m 27s

For a while, physicists hoped black holes weren’t real. Their event horizons trap even light, creating paradoxes, while the singularities inside suggest impossible infinite density. For centuries, scientists searched for a way out of this cosmic nightmare. One remaining hope is the Planck star: a dense core of frozen Big Bang energy hidden inside a black hole.

Aired: 05/20/26
Extras
Watch 17:41
PBS Space Time
We Found Galaxies Too Old for the Universe
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Episode: S11 E27 | 17:41
Watch 16:16
PBS Space Time
Earth’s Core Should Be Impossible. A New State of Matter Explains It.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Episode: S11 E26 | 16:16
Watch 14:42
PBS Space Time
Something Disturbing Happens When You Solve Einstein's Equations This Way
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.
Episode: S11 E25 | 14:42
Watch 18:46
PBS Space Time
Martian Soil Is Deadly. And That's Why It Might Support Life
Tardigrades can survive almost anything—even most of Mars. But one Martian chemical stops even them.
Episode: S11 E24 | 18:46
Watch 18:18
PBS Space Time
Is the LHC Creating Dark Matter?
The Higgs boson may open a portal to hidden particles that could explain dark matter.
Episode: S11 E23 | 18:18
Watch 19:02
PBS Space Time
Dark Energy Is Driving the Universe Apart. We May Finally Know Why.
The universe expands faster. “Dark energy” may not be constant after all.
Episode: S11 E22 | 19:02
Watch 16:26
PBS Space Time
Our Only Chance To Finally Unlock The Gravity Particle
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
Episode: S11 E21 | 16:26
Watch 18:33
PBS Space Time
The Particle We’ve Been Chasing for 30 Years Might Not Exist
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Episode: S11 E20 | 18:33
Watch 18:42
PBS Space Time
The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
Episode: S11 E19 | 18:42
Watch 1:38:18
PBS Space Time
Black Holes. Explained. For 1.5 Hours.
We go in depth on black holes: the strangest objects in the universe!
Special: 1:38:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Space Time Season 11
  • PBS Space Time Season 10
  • PBS Space Time Season 9
  • PBS Space Time Season 8
  • PBS Space Time Season 7
  • PBS Space Time Season 6
  • PBS Space Time Season 5
  • PBS Space Time Season 4
  • PBS Space Time Season 3
  • PBS Space Time Season 2
  • PBS Space Time Season 1
Watch 17:41
PBS Space Time
We Found Galaxies Too Old for the Universe
Galaxies older than the universe? Webb's findings keep defying our best explanations.
Episode: S11 E27 | 17:41
Watch 16:16
PBS Space Time
Earth’s Core Should Be Impossible. A New State of Matter Explains It.
Earth's core: solid or liquid? Yes — we know more about distant galaxies than our own interior.
Episode: S11 E26 | 16:16
Watch 14:42
PBS Space Time
Something Disturbing Happens When You Solve Einstein's Equations This Way
Gödel found a time-travel solution in General Relativity, revealing spacetime can loop on itself.
Episode: S11 E25 | 14:42
Watch 18:46
PBS Space Time
Martian Soil Is Deadly. And That's Why It Might Support Life
Tardigrades can survive almost anything—even most of Mars. But one Martian chemical stops even them.
Episode: S11 E24 | 18:46
Watch 18:18
PBS Space Time
Is the LHC Creating Dark Matter?
The Higgs boson may open a portal to hidden particles that could explain dark matter.
Episode: S11 E23 | 18:18
Watch 19:02
PBS Space Time
Dark Energy Is Driving the Universe Apart. We May Finally Know Why.
The universe expands faster. “Dark energy” may not be constant after all.
Episode: S11 E22 | 19:02
Watch 16:26
PBS Space Time
Our Only Chance To Finally Unlock The Gravity Particle
There’s a new generation of experiments that may unlock the gravity particle.
Episode: S11 E21 | 16:26
Watch 18:33
PBS Space Time
The Particle We’ve Been Chasing for 30 Years Might Not Exist
The universe thrums with quantum fields, except something may be missing: the sterile neutrino.
Episode: S11 E20 | 18:33
Watch 18:42
PBS Space Time
The Universe Itself Might Be Hiding the Gravity Particle From Us
Gravitons, the particle of quantum gravity, may be impossible to detect.
Episode: S11 E19 | 18:42
Watch 25:02
PBS Space Time
Heisenberg Made a Discovery in 1925. We Still Can't Explain It
2025 was the international year of quantum science, but today we examine its origins.
Episode: S11 E18 | 25:02