PBS Space Time

The Real Star Wars

Season 3 Episode 32 | 12m 38s

Anti-Satellite weaponry, giant X-ray lasers and kinetic impact missiles nicknamed the “Rods from God.” Find out about the history of the real star wars that have been waged over the past 50 years.

Aired: 07/18/17
Watch 14:28
PBS Space Time
Does Space Emerge From A Holographic Boundary?
Is our 3-D universe is just the inward projection of an infinitely distant boundary?
Episode: S10 E4 | 14:28
Watch 14:12
PBS Space Time
Dark Forest: Should We Not Contact Aliens?
What if aliens are deliberately keeping quiet for fear that they might be destroyed?
Episode: S10 E3 | 14:12
Watch 15:13
PBS Space Time
What Happens If We Nuke Space?
So what exactly is an EMP, and how dangerous are they?
Episode: S10 E2 | 15:13
Watch 14:44
PBS Space Time
What if Singularities DO NOT Exist?
The terrible singularity at the heart of the black hole may be no more.
Episode: S10 E1 | 14:44
Watch 12:00
PBS Space Time
Hawking Radiation
Stephen Hawking's most famous prediction: the theory of Hawking Radiation.
Episode: S4 E16 | 12:00
Watch 14:33
PBS Space Time
Did JWST Solve The Mystery of Supermassive Black Hole Origin
We may have solved the mysterious origins of supermassive black holes in our universe.
Episode: S9 E36 | 14:33
Watch 16:30
PBS Space Time
Does Antimatter Create Anti-Gravity?
Does antimatter fall down, or does it fall up?
Episode: S9 E35 | 16:30
Watch 14:29
PBS Space Time
Can The Crisis in Cosmology Be Solved With Cosmic Voids?
Could cosmic voids be driving the universe?
Episode: S9 E34 | 14:29
Watch 17:53
PBS Space Time
What If There's A Black Hole Inside The Sun?
Is there a black hole hiding in the core of the Sun eating it from the inside out?
Episode: S9 E33 | 17:53
Watch 19:19
PBS Space Time
What if Humans Are Not Earth's First Civilization?
What if we aren't the first technological civilization on Earth?
Episode: S9 E32 | 19:19
