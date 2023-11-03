Asteroid Belt Space Race!/Sydney 2

Extras
Jet and his friends take their skills to Space Camp and go on an intergalactic adventure!
Jets sings a song about the super saucer he made
Jet and the team prepare for a rough saucer landing on the moon
Sean tells about the Apollo 11 moon landing
Celery sings the kids a song as they struggle to fall asleep.
The gang learns about Neil Armstrong and has a sleepover on the moon!
The team enjoys a fun game of minature golf on the Moon!
Dr. Amy Mainzer teaches us about the importance of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Jet can't find his jacket or wallet...or Jet 2. Luckily mom knows!
The kids show off their kites but find out that Sean is home sick.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Ready Jet Go Season 2
-
Ready Jet Go Season 1
Jet wants to do something special for Mother's Day / Sean's stuck inside with a cold.
Sunspot is acting weird. Is he sick? / Mindy wants to have a sleepover, but it's too cold!
The sun keeps hiding behind the clouds! / The Great Seanzo dazzles with magnet tricks!
It's Carrot's birthday! / The kids prepare posters for the Earth Day celebration.
The treehouse is a mess and there's no room to play! / Are clouds made of cotton candy?
Jet is fascinated by Earthie potatoes. / Jet sees his first rainbow.
Ellen Ochoa, a real-life astronaut, comes to visit the DSA!
Does the moon have a face? / Sydney tells the story about Boxwood Territory.
Sunspot needs to climb a mountain on Mars! / Jet and Sunspot play pirate.
A strange bird lands in Jet's yard. / Oh no! Sean's lost Neil Armstrong!