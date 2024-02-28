100 WVIA Way
Ready Jet Go

Holidays in Boxwood Terrace

Season 1 Episode 38 | 23m 25s

Jet pitches an idea for the annual Boxwood Terrace Christmas Pageant, and not only is it accepted, he gets to direct it! He casts Sean, Sydney, Mindy, and Sunspot as characters in the play, and hires Mitchell Petersen to help him find this elusive thing called “Christmas Spirit.” / Jet is looking for the Spirit of Christmas, something intangible that Sean and Sydney can’t quite define.

Aired: 12/10/17 | Expires: 04/26/24
Extras
Watch 1:24:41
Ready Jet Go
Ready Jet Go!: Space Camp
Jet and his friends take their skills to Space Camp and go on an intergalactic adventure!
Special: 1:24:41
Watch 1:23
Ready Jet Go
Super Saucer
Jets sings a song about the super saucer he made
Clip: 1:23
Watch 1:21
Ready Jet Go
Crash Landing
Jet and the team prepare for a rough saucer landing on the moon
Clip: 1:21
Watch 1:29
Ready Jet Go
Apollo 11 History
Sean tells about the Apollo 11 moon landing
Clip: 1:29
Watch 2:16
Ready Jet Go
Tiny Blue Dot
Celery sings the kids a song as they struggle to fall asleep.
Clip: 2:16
Watch 2:06
Ready Jet Go
Moonie Golf
The team enjoys a fun game of minature golf on the Moon!
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:05
Ready Jet Go
Apollo Mission
Dr. Amy Mainzer teaches us about the importance of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Clip: 3:05
Watch 42:10
Ready Jet Go
One Small Step
The gang learns about Neil Armstrong and has a sleepover on the moon!
Special: 42:10
Watch 2:34
Ready Jet Go
Jet Retraces His Steps
Jet can't find his jacket or wallet...or Jet 2. Luckily mom knows!
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:34
Watch 2:29
Ready Jet Go
A Present for Mom
The kids go to Mars to pick up Jet 2 and find a Mars rock for Sean's Mother's Day gift.
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:29
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Mars Rock for Mom/Sean Has a Cold
Jet wants to do something special for Mother's Day / Sean's stuck inside with a cold.
Episode: S2 E22 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Sunspot's Sunspot/Our Sun is a Star
Sunspot is acting weird. Is he sick? / Mindy wants to have a sleepover, but it's too cold!
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
My Three Suns/Magnet P.I.
The sun keeps hiding behind the clouds! / The Great Seanzo dazzles with magnet tricks!
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Moon Circus/Every Day is Earth Day
It's Carrot's birthday! / The kids prepare posters for the Earth Day celebration.
Episode: S2 E21 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Ready Jet Go
Who Messed Up the Treehouse?/Fact or Fiction?
The treehouse is a mess and there's no room to play! / Are clouds made of cotton candy?
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Potatoes on Mars/Bortron Leprechaun
Jet is fascinated by Earthie potatoes. / Jet sees his first rainbow.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Astronaut Ellen Ochoa!
Ellen Ochoa, a real-life astronaut, comes to visit the DSA!
Episode: S2 E19 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Moon Face/Lone Star 2 -Rocket Kids!
Does the moon have a face? / Sydney tells the story about Boxwood Territory.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Ain't No Mars Mountain High Enough/Treasure Map
Sunspot needs to climb a mountain on Mars! / Jet and Sunspot play pirate.
Episode: S2 E23 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Freebird/Sean's Robotic Arm
A strange bird lands in Jet's yard. / Oh no! Sean's lost Neil Armstrong!
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25