How Come the Moon Changes Shape?/Night of a Bazillion Stars

When Jet, Sydney, and Sean have a hard time trying to explain the phases of the Moon to Mindy, Jet’s parents, Celery and Carrot, offer to fly them out to space so they can see how the Moon changes shape depending on perspective. / Jet, Sydney, and Sean decide to have a sleepover in Jet’s backyard. They use Sean’s telescope to look at the night sky and learn why stars twinkle and planets don’t.