Ice Moon Enceladus/What Goes Up...

Sean sets up a sno-cone stand to help raise money to send a spaceship to Mars. But it’s the hottest day of the year and he quickly runs out of ice, and he can’t find any nearby. Then Jet has an idea where they can go to get some ice—Saturn’s ice moon, Enceladus! / Jet builds a mini-flying saucer in his garage and wants to test it, but to succeed, he has to learn what gravity is and how it works.