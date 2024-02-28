100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ready Jet Go

Sunday Drive

Season 1 Episode 29 | 23m 25s

After the Propulsions download their new saucer dashboard operating system, things are out of whack. Their test drive gets complicated, but they finally land on Mars - or so they think! They're actually in an Earth desert, Mars-like at first, but soon they realize where they are. Before heading home, the family decides that the old, dependable saucer operating system works just fine for them!

Aired: 12/25/16 | Expires: 04/26/24
Extras
Watch 1:24:41
Ready Jet Go
Ready Jet Go!: Space Camp
Jet and his friends take their skills to Space Camp and go on an intergalactic adventure!
Special: 1:24:41
Watch 2:06
Ready Jet Go
Moonie Golf
The team enjoys a fun game of minature golf on the Moon!
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:05
Ready Jet Go
Apollo Mission
Dr. Amy Mainzer teaches us about the importance of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
Clip: 3:05
Watch 42:10
Ready Jet Go
One Small Step
The gang learns about Neil Armstrong and has a sleepover on the moon!
Special: 42:10
Watch 1:23
Ready Jet Go
Super Saucer
Jets sings a song about the super saucer he made
Clip: 1:23
Watch 1:21
Ready Jet Go
Crash Landing
Jet and the team prepare for a rough saucer landing on the moon
Clip: 1:21
Watch 1:29
Ready Jet Go
Apollo 11 History
Sean tells about the Apollo 11 moon landing
Clip: 1:29
Watch 2:16
Ready Jet Go
Tiny Blue Dot
Celery sings the kids a song as they struggle to fall asleep.
Clip: 2:16
Watch 2:34
Ready Jet Go
Jet Retraces His Steps
Jet can't find his jacket or wallet...or Jet 2. Luckily mom knows!
Clip: S2 E22 | 2:34
Watch 3:32
Ready Jet Go
Let's Fly Some Kites!
The kids show off their kites but find out that Sean is home sick.
Clip: S2 E22 | 3:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ready Jet Go Season 2
  • Ready Jet Go Season 1
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Mars Rock for Mom/Sean Has a Cold
Jet wants to do something special for Mother's Day / Sean's stuck inside with a cold.
Episode: S2 E22 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Sunspot's Sunspot/Our Sun is a Star
Sunspot is acting weird. Is he sick? / Mindy wants to have a sleepover, but it's too cold!
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
My Three Suns/Magnet P.I.
The sun keeps hiding behind the clouds! / The Great Seanzo dazzles with magnet tricks!
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Moon Circus/Every Day is Earth Day
It's Carrot's birthday! / The kids prepare posters for the Earth Day celebration.
Episode: S2 E21 | 23:25
Watch 23:26
Ready Jet Go
Who Messed Up the Treehouse?/Fact or Fiction?
The treehouse is a mess and there's no room to play! / Are clouds made of cotton candy?
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:26
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Potatoes on Mars/Bortron Leprechaun
Jet is fascinated by Earthie potatoes. / Jet sees his first rainbow.
Episode: S2 E11 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Astronaut Ellen Ochoa!
Ellen Ochoa, a real-life astronaut, comes to visit the DSA!
Episode: S2 E19 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Moon Face/Lone Star 2 -Rocket Kids!
Does the moon have a face? / Sydney tells the story about Boxwood Territory.
Episode: S2 E24 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Ain't No Mars Mountain High Enough/Treasure Map
Sunspot needs to climb a mountain on Mars! / Jet and Sunspot play pirate.
Episode: S2 E23 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Ready Jet Go
Freebird/Sean's Robotic Arm
A strange bird lands in Jet's yard. / Oh no! Sean's lost Neil Armstrong!
Episode: S2 E18 | 23:25