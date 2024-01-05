Tour of the Solar System/Jet Cooks Dinner

Jet attempts to play the “Solar System” game with Sean, Sydney, and Mindy, but the kids don’t quite understand which planets go where. Celery, Jet’s mom, takes them on a tour of the solar system and introduces each of the eight planets. / Sydney, Mindy, Sunspot, and Sean help Jet cook a classic meal from Bortron 7 for his parents, Celery and Carrot. They find that the Scientific Method works best.