Souped-up Saucer/Pet Sounds

Extras
Jet and his friends take their skills to Space Camp and go on an intergalactic adventure!
Jets sings a song about the super saucer he made
Jet and the team prepare for a rough saucer landing on the moon
Sean tells about the Apollo 11 moon landing
Celery sings the kids a song as they struggle to fall asleep.
The team enjoys a fun game of minature golf on the Moon!
Dr. Amy Mainzer teaches us about the importance of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.
The gang learns about Neil Armstrong and has a sleepover on the moon!
Jet can't find his jacket or wallet...or Jet 2. Luckily mom knows!
The kids go to Mars to pick up Jet 2 and find a Mars rock for Sean's Mother's Day gift.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Ready Jet Go Season 2
-
Ready Jet Go Season 1
Jet wants to do something special for Mother's Day / Sean's stuck inside with a cold.
Sunspot is acting weird. Is he sick? / Mindy wants to have a sleepover, but it's too cold!
The sun keeps hiding behind the clouds! / The Great Seanzo dazzles with magnet tricks!
It's Carrot's birthday! / The kids prepare posters for the Earth Day celebration.
The treehouse is a mess and there's no room to play! / Are clouds made of cotton candy?
Jet is fascinated by Earthie potatoes. / Jet sees his first rainbow.
Ellen Ochoa, a real-life astronaut, comes to visit the DSA!
Does the moon have a face? / Sydney tells the story about Boxwood Territory.
Sunspot needs to climb a mountain on Mars! / Jet and Sunspot play pirate.
A strange bird lands in Jet's yard. / Oh no! Sean's lost Neil Armstrong!