Second Lines: Poetry In Motion

Extras
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.
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Ritual Season 2
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Ritual Season 1
This episode expands the definition of ritual into communication.
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.