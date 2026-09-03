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Ritual

Second Lines: Poetry In Motion

Season 2 Episode 2 | 10m 01s

What is a New Orleans second line, and which second line rituals are deeply embedded in New Orleans culture? In this episode of Ritual, Tank Ball explores the history of second lines in New Orleans, including “jazz funerals” and the brass bands that lead them.

Aired: 09/02/26
Funding for RITUAL is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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Inside the Revival of an Ancient Indigenous Ritual
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:01
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Border Ballads: The Revolutionary History of Tejano Corridos
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Episode: S1 E6 | 12:55
Watch 14:27
Ritual
How River Baptisms Shaped Black Musical Tradition
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:27
Watch 12:07
Ritual
Uncovering the Power of Hoodoo: An Ancestral Journey
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:07
Watch 13:31
Ritual
Inside Black New Orleans' Most Sacred Ritual
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 13:31
Watch 12:48
Ritual
Why Does This Soup Symbolize Freedom for Haitians?
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Episode: S1 E2 | 12:48
Watch 11:56
Ritual
How Did Black Graveyards Become Battlegrounds of Resistance?
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.
Episode: S1 E1 | 11:56
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Episode: S2 E1 | 10:16
Watch 14:29
Ritual
Inside One of the South’s Oldest Rituals
Tank Ball meets duck hunters and reexamines one of humanity’s oldest rituals - the hunt.
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:29
Watch 11:01
Ritual
Inside the Revival of an Ancient Indigenous Ritual
Tank Ball learns about the sacred Green Corn Ceremony practiced by Indigenous communities.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:01
Watch 12:55
Ritual
Border Ballads: The Revolutionary History of Tejano Corridos
Tank Ball explores the musical tradition of corridos at the U.S. - Mexico Border.
Episode: S1 E6 | 12:55
Watch 14:27
Ritual
How River Baptisms Shaped Black Musical Tradition
Tank Ball discovers the significance of river baptisms for the Black community.
Episode: S1 E5 | 14:27
Watch 12:07
Ritual
Uncovering the Power of Hoodoo: An Ancestral Journey
Tank Ball explores the spiritual practice of Hoodoo and the ritual of ancestral worship.
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:07
Watch 13:31
Ritual
Inside Black New Orleans' Most Sacred Ritual
Tank Ball explores the Super Sunday ritual of Mardi Gras Indians in New Orleans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 13:31
Watch 12:48
Ritual
Why Does This Soup Symbolize Freedom for Haitians?
Join Tank Ball as she explores the Haitian Independence Day ritual of making soup joumou.
Episode: S1 E2 | 12:48
Watch 11:56
Ritual
How Did Black Graveyards Become Battlegrounds of Resistance?
Host Tank Ball explores the history of Louisiana’s forbidden Black burials.
Episode: S1 E1 | 11:56