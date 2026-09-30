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Roadtrip Nation

Community & Connections | Wealth of Opportunity

Season 29 Episode 12 | 25m 19s

In Portland, Madeline meets an entrepreneurial investor who loves to build by raising capital—and by creating community. Building on the theme, Grace finds a commercial developer in Philadelphia with a fresh perspective on showing up as yourself and development that helps neighborhoods thrive. Finally, the team reunites in NYC to learn about aligning dollars to impact while still driving profit.

Aired: 09/30/26
Extras
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
The Value of Dreams | Explore Your Interests
As their trip winds down, the roadtrippers begin to see how their dreams will take shape.
Episode: S29 E8 | 26:15
Watch 24:34
Roadtrip Nation
Fostering Compassion | Where Wellbeing Grows
Discover wellbeing through public health, cultural connection, and public service.
Episode: S29 E6 | 24:34
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
A Keystone for Innovation | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Meet three young Pennsylvanians ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S28 E1 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Putting Down Roots | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore Southeast Pennsylvania education and IT jobs.
Episode: S28 E2 | 25:33
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Watch 25:19
Roadtrip Nation
Investing in Impact | Wealth of Opportunity
Finance careers for making an impact in communities—and in new frontiers of investing.
Episode: S29 E11 | 25:19
Watch 25:28
Roadtrip Nation
The Library Needs You | Beyond Books
The roadtrippers start to understand the unique impact they can bring to public libraries.
Episode: S29 E10 | 25:28
Watch 25:28
Roadtrip Nation
A Place to Belong | Beyond Books
See how libraries are strengthening communities—online, in rural areas, and more.
Episode: S29 E9 | 25:28
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
Planting the Seeds | Explore Your Interests
The roadtrippers explore where their interests in art, music, and food could take them.
Episode: S29 E7 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
The Value of Dreams | Explore Your Interests
As their trip winds down, the roadtrippers begin to see how their dreams will take shape.
Episode: S29 E8 | 26:15
Watch 24:33
Roadtrip Nation
Our Shared Healing | Where Wellbeing Grows
Wellbeing isn’t one size fits all. Meet folks who are reshaping it from every angle.
Episode: S29 E5 | 24:33
Watch 24:34
Roadtrip Nation
Fostering Compassion | Where Wellbeing Grows
Discover wellbeing through public health, cultural connection, and public service.
Episode: S29 E6 | 24:34
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46