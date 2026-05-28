100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roadtrip Nation

Planting the Seeds | Explore Your Interests

Season 29 Episode 7 | 26m 15s

Roadtrippers Arnaud, Catherine, and Joana embark on a journey to learn how to cultivate their interests into real careers. A Boise-based muralist teaches Joana how to blend family life into her career, a DJ manager in Seattle mixes Arnaud’s interests in music and community-building, and a farm-to-table chef in Portland shows Catherine how her interest in sustainable agriculture could blossom.

Aired: 05/31/26
Extras
Watch 24:34
Roadtrip Nation
Fostering Compassion | Where Wellbeing Grows
Discover wellbeing through public health, cultural connection, and public service.
Episode: S29 E6 | 24:34
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
A Keystone for Innovation | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Meet three young Pennsylvanians ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S28 E1 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Putting Down Roots | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore Southeast Pennsylvania education and IT jobs.
Episode: S28 E2 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Roadtrip Nation
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 28
  • Roadtrip Nation
  • Roadtrip Nation: Education’s Future
  • Peak Possible
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 24
  • Empowered State
  • Chip In
  • Serving Change
  • All Paths Arizona
  • To Be Determined
  • Venture Forward
  • Risk and Reward
  • Room to Grow
  • Setting Course
  • A Balanced Equation
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 13
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 12
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 11
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 10
Watch 24:33
Roadtrip Nation
Our Shared Healing | Where Wellbeing Grows
Wellbeing isn’t one size fits all. Meet folks who are reshaping it from every angle.
Episode: S29 E5 | 24:33
Watch 24:34
Roadtrip Nation
Fostering Compassion | Where Wellbeing Grows
Discover wellbeing through public health, cultural connection, and public service.
Episode: S29 E6 | 24:34
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
Care and Impact | Nursing Possibilities
Explore the unique specializations of the nursing field—and learn how to get there.
Episode: S28 E12 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
Chart Your Future | Nursing Possibilities
Nursing careers can take you anywhere. Meet those who’ve paved their own way forward.
Episode: S28 E11 | 26:15
Watch 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
Community-Made | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in clean energy, astrophysics, and government.
Episode: S28 E10 | 24:58
Watch 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
The Study of Joy | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Meet three young Black men pursuing their dreams in higher education.
Episode: S28 E9 | 24:58