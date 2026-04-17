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Roadtrip Nation

Our Shared Healing | Where Wellbeing Grows

Season 29 Episode 5 | 24m 33s

Roadtrippers Anjali, Davida, and Raul are three young adults interested in pursuing careers that can support everyone’s mental health and wellbeing. Follow along as they meet industry professionals who are expanding our ideas of what wellbeing can be—from developing tools for digital wellness to servicing rural communities in need to laying the foundation for empathetic architectural design.

Aired: 04/30/26
Extras
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Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
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Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
A Keystone for Innovation | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Meet three young Pennsylvanians ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S28 E1 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
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Putting Down Roots | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore Southeast Pennsylvania education and IT jobs.
Episode: S28 E2 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
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Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
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Inland Up | Paths Across San Bernardino
Meet five young adults ready to find where they fit in San Bernardino County.
Episode: S25 E5 | 25:33
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Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Flying Free | The Inside Scholars
Explore how folks are increasing access to higher ed programs in prison.
Episode: S29 E4 | 25:31
Watch 25:31
Roadtrip Nation
Education’s Chance | The Inside Scholars
Meet three formerly incarcerated scholars navigating their paths forward.
Episode: S29 E3 | 25:31
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in cybersecurity and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S29 E2 | 25:46
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 26:15
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Care and Impact | Nursing Possibilities
Explore the unique specializations of the nursing field—and learn how to get there.
Episode: S28 E12 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
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Chart Your Future | Nursing Possibilities
Nursing careers can take you anywhere. Meet those who’ve paved their own way forward.
Episode: S28 E11 | 26:15
Watch 24:58
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Community-Made | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in clean energy, astrophysics, and government.
Episode: S28 E10 | 24:58
Watch 24:58
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The Study of Joy | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Meet three young Black men pursuing their dreams in higher education.
Episode: S28 E9 | 24:58
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33