100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roadtrip Nation

Dreaming in Color | Many Roads Forward

Season 29 Episode 2 | 25m 46s

From cybersecurity and entrepreneurship to career mentorship and more, follow along as the roadtrippers meet more inspiring leaders across this wide range of industries—and discover there’s no limitations on what you can dream when you decide to dream in color.

Aired: 03/03/26
Extras
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
A Keystone for Innovation | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Meet three young Pennsylvanians ready to find where they fit in their home state.
Episode: S28 E1 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Putting Down Roots | Paths Across Southeast Pennsylvania
Follow the roadtrippers as they explore Southeast Pennsylvania education and IT jobs.
Episode: S28 E2 | 25:33
Watch 25:26
Roadtrip Nation
Change the Framework | Built on Skills
Meet people who didn’t let limited resumes keep them away from unlimited opportunities.
Episode: S27 E4 | 25:26
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Inland Up | Paths Across San Bernardino
Meet five young adults ready to find where they fit in San Bernardino County.
Episode: S25 E5 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Valley Ventures | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in tech, manufacturing, and life sciences.
Episode: S25 E4 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Hometown Innovation | Paths Across San Bernardino
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in logistics, government, and manufacturing.
Episode: S25 E6 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Bay Bound | Paths Across Silicon Valley
Meet three young adults ready to find where they fit in Silicon Valley.
Episode: S25 E3 | 25:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Roadtrip Nation
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 28
  • Roadtrip Nation
  • Roadtrip Nation: Education’s Future
  • Peak Possible
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 24
  • Empowered State
  • Chip In
  • Serving Change
  • All Paths Arizona
  • To Be Determined
  • Venture Forward
  • Risk and Reward
  • Room to Grow
  • Setting Course
  • A Balanced Equation
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 13
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 12
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 11
  • Roadtrip Nation Season 10
Watch 25:46
Roadtrip Nation
You’re Never Stuck | Many Roads Forward
Meet those who’ve used microcredentials to pave their own paths forward.
Episode: S29 E1 | 25:46
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
Care and Impact | Nursing Possibilities
Explore the unique specializations of the nursing field—and learn how to get there.
Episode: S28 E12 | 26:15
Watch 26:15
Roadtrip Nation
Chart Your Future | Nursing Possibilities
Nursing careers can take you anywhere. Meet those who’ve paved their own way forward.
Episode: S28 E11 | 26:15
Watch 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
Community-Made | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Watch as the roadtrippers explore careers in clean energy, astrophysics, and government.
Episode: S28 E10 | 24:58
Watch 24:58
Roadtrip Nation
The Study of Joy | Thriving - Black Men in Higher Education
Meet three young Black men pursuing their dreams in higher education.
Episode: S28 E9 | 24:58
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Building Better | Tech For Us
Meet people working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future through tech.
Episode: S28 E8 | 25:33
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Breaking Barriers | Tech For Us
Follow three young people as they tap into their potential to transform the tech industry
Episode: S28 E7 | 25:33
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Finding the Right Fit | Rethinking Higher Ed
See how “college” is a bigger category than you may have thought.
Episode: S28 E5 | 25:27
Watch 25:27
Roadtrip Nation
Degrees of Freedom | Rethinking Higher Ed
Explore more customizable, affordable, and equitable higher ed pathways.
Episode: S28 E6 | 25:27
Watch 25:33
Roadtrip Nation
Education Innovation | Learning Reimagined
School should foster skills, relationships, and innovation. Meet those making it happen.
Episode: S28 E3 | 25:33