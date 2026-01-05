The Working Class Uprising They Don’t Teach You About

Extras
A network of traveling merchant-spies were essential to the expansion of the Aztec Empire.
The largest enslaved insurrection in US history was planned for 1856– and then called off.
A group of women mathematicians uncovered Soviet spies– but received none of the credit.
Ninjas are famous in popular culture, but behind the stereotypes lie a legendary history.
Chevalier d’Eon was a spy, fencer, and gender identity trailblazer who blackmailed a King.
“I wanted to start a personal war with Hitler. And I wanted to fight with my imagination.”
This musician spied on Black socialists then criticized the government for being racist.
A year into the Civil War, the Union Army unveiled their secret weapon: spy balloons.
One pirate’s tale of buried treasure led to generations of treasure hunting.
Sea Lords were as vital to medieval Japan as samurai, so why were they called “pirates?”
After peace at Thanksgiving ended, a Wampanoag leader fought back against colonization.
Thomas Peters challenged the British Empire on their broken promises to Black Loyalists.
Peggy Shippen came closer to ending the American Revolution than any general ever did.
Was the founding father of the American Navy a pirate?
