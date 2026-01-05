100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Rogue History

The Working Class Uprising They Don’t Teach You About

Season 3 Episode 5 | 10m 09s

In the 1760s, powerful men in the American colonies were in danger. The working-class people beneath them were sick of the corruption and bullying and were ready to rebel. All they needed was a ferocious leader willing to take on the fight. Herman Husband was an enigma. Though a pacifist at heart, his fiery spirit and passion for justice led him into violent uprisings.

Aired: 01/09/26
Funding for ROGUE HISTORY is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rogue History Season 3
  • In the Shadows
  • Behind the Patch
Watch 10:35
Rogue History
The Indigenous Rebellion That Terrified the Colonies
After peace at Thanksgiving ended, a Wampanoag leader fought back against colonization.
Episode: S3 E4 | 10:35
Watch 10:41
Rogue History
The Founding Father They Don’t Teach You About
Thomas Peters challenged the British Empire on their broken promises to Black Loyalists.
Episode: S3 E3 | 10:41
Watch 11:51
Rogue History
The Colonial Mean Girl Who Almost Ended America
Peggy Shippen came closer to ending the American Revolution than any general ever did.
Episode: S3 E2 | 11:51
Watch 12:01
Rogue History
The Unhinged Hero of the American Revolution
Was the founding father of the American Navy a pirate?
Episode: S3 E1 | 12:01
