Sara's Weeknight Meals

A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 26m 46s

Sara’s Weeknight Meals hits three continents in one show, starting with Africa, where Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi. After tasting the local version of donuts, they retreat to a garden overlooking the Mediterranean to make a killer Shakshuka, eggs poached in spicy red sauce.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 11/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Southern Secrets
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Sketches of Spain
In Valencia, Spain, a showstopping Paella made over an open flame.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46