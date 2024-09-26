Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast

Extras
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Easy, foolproof fish recipes.
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
In Valencia, Spain, a showstopping Paella made over an open flame.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
-
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.