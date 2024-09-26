UNDER THE ACROPOLIS

Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens to cook lemony, crispy skinned Branzino along with Beet, Beans and Feta Salad and Lemon Potatoes. Then it’s off to Athen’s Varvakios Central Market to buy Retsina at a famous tavern for a rooftop mezze party in the shadow of the Acropolis.